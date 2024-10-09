Man pleads guilty to trafficking kilos of fentanyl-cocaine mixture, meth out of GA homes

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man will spend years in prison after he pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine.

On December 12, 2023, Victor Uriel Diego Estrada, 31, of Michoacan, Mexico pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

He was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

The prison sentence resulted from an investigation that began with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigating Estrada’s illegal drug activity in Walton County.

According to court documents, this information developed from a confidential source (CS) who had ties to a Mexico-based drug broker with access to sources of supply of cocaine and meth in north Georgia.

On Nov. 8, 2023, while under surveillance, officials said the CS bought a kilogram of meth from Estrada at a location in Norcross.

Later, authorities noticed Estrada visit three separate Walmart stores to buy hard chest coolers, commonly used in clandestine meth laboratories during and after the acetone drying process.

Days later, on Nov. 14, 2023, the DEA searched Estrada’s Walton County home.

Agents found 21 individual packages of methamphetamine, vacuum-sealed bags, digital scales and other equipment commonly used in the process of converting liquid meth into a crystal or solid form. Agents also found two cell phones in the home.

The packages held 21,087.5 grams of methamphetamine with a 99% purity, according to the Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When agents searched Estrada’s cell phones they found a conversation with a person named “SINSO” which discussed converting liquid methamphetamine into crystal methamphetamine for distribution. Agents also found information about other meth conversation lab locations tied to Estrada and conducted a search warrant at a home in Forest Park.

Agents found 180 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and liquid meth.

The DA’s office said, four kilograms of a cocaine and fentanyl mixture was found in a cooler completely buried underground by the backdoor of the home. Agents found equipment commonly used in methamphetamine conversion laboratories, including propane burners, fuel, strainers, and protective masks.

A loaded 9mm handgun with a spare 9mm magazine was found in a bedroom.

“Alongside our law enforcement partners, we remain focused on disrupting dangerous criminal activity and holding those offenders accountable to make our communities safer and stronger,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

