Man pleads guilty to dealing meth to Ga. teen who overdosed, was put on life support for days

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who sold meth repeatedly to a teenager will spend at least a decade behind bars.

According to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, David Broadrick, of Chickamauga, Georgia began selling drugs to a teen in 2022.

The drugs he gave to the thirteen-year-old included methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana.

Broadrick reportedly told the teen to get high faster, to put the meth in his butthole.

The DA’s office said the 13-year-old Catoosa County boy overdosed in January 2023 and was on life support for days before recovering.

On March 19, Broadrick pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine, cruelty to children in the second degree, illegal use of a communication facility, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Monday, Judge Brian House sentenced Broadrick to 30 years with the first fourteen years to be served in the Department of Corrections.

“If you sell poison to kids in our community, me and our law enforcement partners will put you in the one place you belong: Prison.,” District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said.

