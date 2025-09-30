Man caught trafficking meth near Georgia state park, deputies say

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was trafficking methamphetamine near a park.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says it has been conducting surveillance in the area of Fort Mountain State Park after receiving tips related to methamphetamine trafficking.

The operation involved both the narcotics division and uniform patrol deputies working together to address the issue.

On Saturday, deputies arrested Joshua Lowery of Ellijay, Ga. He’s charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.

“We appreciate the efforts and diligence of our staff in combating illegal drug activity within our community,” the MCSO said.

