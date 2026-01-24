Man arrested after GDOT facility broken into, equipment misplaced

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old man remains behind bars following a reported burglary at a Georgia Department of Transportation facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monroe County deputies responded to the GDOT facility off Cabiness Drive around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 18, after a burglary was reported.

Investigators said a complainant driving past the business noticed the front gate was open and equipment had been moved outside the shop. No employees were scheduled to be at the facility at the time, raising immediate concern.

The complainant returned to the property and discovered the building had been broken into. Deputies said equipment inside the shop was missing or had been removed from its original location.

Deputies said they found information at the scene that belonged to a person who had previously been arrested.

Based on that evidence, investigators identified the suspect as Kenyatta McCloud, 22, of Boston, Ga.

McCloud had been charged with burglary in the second degree and is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

