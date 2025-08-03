Man accused of stealing more than $1K in Georgia Lottery tickets

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested and accused of taking more than $1,000 worth of Georgia Lottery tickets, the Forsyth Police Department reported Friday.

Christian Scott Blackmon of Macon was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and forgery related to lottery tickets at Forsyth retail establishments on July 12 and July 13, police said.

Police responded to reports of thefts at four local gas stations, where an unidentified male reportedly played Georgia Lottery Cash Pop and left without paying.

The investigation, led by Lt. Thomas in collaboration with the Georgia Lottery Commission, identified Blackmon as the suspect responsible for the thefts, the report said.

The incidents occurred at Marathon Gas Station and Chevron on Tift College Drive, Fast Track Gas Station on N. Lee Street, and Royal 7 on Cabiness Avenue, with thefts ranging from $240 to $280, for a total of just over $1,000.

Police said Blackmon faces charges of criminal attempt of theft by taking and falsely making, altering, forging, uttering, passing or counterfeiting lottery tickets.

