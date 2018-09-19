0 LeSean McCoy says child abuse allegations are 'ridiculous'

- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said allegations that he abused his 6-year-old son were "ridiculous" and being made by people attempting to further their own agendas.

"These people honestly have so much to gain by doing this," McCoy said after practice Wednesday. "But I'm not going to sit here and spend too much time even talking about it. It's crazy. It's ridiculous. Everything I do is for my little man, my son. And If I didn't care, I wouldn't be fighting for custody of my boy."

McCoy's comments came a day after he was called "a monster" by his son's mother in a three-page document filed in Fulton County State Court in Georgia. Stephanie Maisonet said her son would often come home crying and with bruises after visiting McCoy, allegations he denied.

Maisonet also said in the court papers that she initially agreed to defend McCoy against allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend in July even though she said she knew the accusations to be true. She said she reluctantly agreed to the deal only after McCoy offered to drop a custody case.

McCoy called Maisonet's allegations "provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive" in a message he posted Tuesday on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

On Wednesday, McCoy said he won't let Maisonet's comments affect him.

"In this world with social media, you could say what you want, the cameras and everybody will take it and run with it," he said.

"I can't control that. The only thing I can control is being a great dad," McCoy added. "I love my son. Anybody that knows me or ever sees me around with my boy, they know what type of relationship we have."

The running back's off-field troubles spilled over into the Bills facility as Buffalo (0-2) prepared to play at Minnesota (1-0-1) on Sunday.

McCoy's status is uncertain after he hurt his ribs in a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend.

He said he is still experiencing pain after practicing on a limited basis while wearing a red noncontact jersey. The biggest issue is the pain he feels when he runs, as opposed to getting hit.

McCoy said he will likely know by Saturday whether he can play.

He is also trying not to let his legal issues become a distraction.

"It comes down to my faith," McCoy said. "There's tons of prayer. I'm tough. I've been through a lot of things."

Maisonet's comments were added to a lawsuit filed last month by McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon. Cordon alleged McCoy failed to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen by an intruder at a home the running back owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta.

Cordon also said McCoy would "often brutally beat his dog," and would "aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son."

Last week, McCoy's lawyers asked a judge to throw out the lawsuit, saying there was no basis to hold him responsible for Cordon being hurt. They also argued the lawsuit was filled with unrelated false, salacious allegations that were meant to embarrass McCoy and cast him in a bad light.

The Bills continue to back McCoy as they have since Cordon first raised the issues of abuse following the home invasion , which occurred on July 10.

"I've been pleased with the way he's handled himself since the start of training camp," McDermott said. "And I look forward to having him on the field this week."

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the new allegations made against McCoy. Commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to place players on an exempt list, essentially suspending them indefinitely, even if no laws are broken.

"I'm aware of those things happening and we respect that," McDermott said when asked of the possibility of the NFL stepping in. "Right now, from where we stand, nothing has changed from the way it was in training camp."

McCoy has a custody hearing scheduled in November.

NOTES: DE Shaq Lawson did not practice because of a hamstring injury that prevented him from playing last weekend. ... WR Kelvin Benjamin (hip) and CBs Phillip Gaines (dislocated right elbow) and Taron Johnson (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis.

