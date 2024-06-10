K9 tracks suspect accused of trespassing on Dawson homeowners’ properties

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia K9 sniffed out a trespassing suspect Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dawson County deputies were searching for a suspect off Highway 136 who they say was seen trespassing on residents’ properties and ran away when confronted.

The sheriff’s office said they were called out again in the afternoon after the suspect was spotted trying to sneak into a resident’s barn.

The suspect ran away again, this time K9 Usvo began chasing him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said K9 Usvo chased the suspect across a yard, over a fence, through a cornfield and briar patch, crossing over Highway 136, and inside a culvert.

K9 Usvo led Sgt. Pearson and Dep. Provost straight to the suspect who was arrested.

The suspect’s age and identity was not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Testimony continues in trial of ex-officer accused of murdering teen

©2024 Cox Media Group