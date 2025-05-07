Join WSB-TV as we race in Jovita Moore’s memory, support brain tumor patients and families on May 10

The National Brain Tumor Society is hosting its annual 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support the needs of brain tumor patients and their families.

It’s a cause that is close to the hearts of the WSB-TV family.

Channel 2’s Jovita Moore died in Oct. 2021 after a battle with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer. At this time, there is no cure for glioblastoma, only treatments to slow it down.

The NBTS hosted the first annual Georgia Brain Tumor Walk & Race at the Battery Atlanta in 2023.

The 5K race will return this year at the Battery on Saturday, May 10.

The NBTS expects hundreds of participants and volunteers to participate in the event.

The race is open to the public and registration can be completed on its website here. You can also join Team WSB-TV here and make a donation in Jovita’s memory.

Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship will emcee the start of the race.

Here’s a schedule of events:

6:30 a.m. Registration/Check-In opens

7:30 a.m. Remembrance Ceremony

8 a.m. Opening Ceremony

8:25 a.m. National Anthem

8:30 a.m. March to the start; 5K timed runners starts then walkers start

10 a.m. Closing Ceremony and Awards

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group