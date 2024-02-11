Hit-and-run driver injured 1 adult, 3 children in Waynesboro, police say

Waynesboro police are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured four pedestrians.

On Friday, Feb. 9, police say the dark-colored vehicle pictured injured four pedestrians: one adult and three minors.

“This could have been any of our family members who were struck by a vehicle and left injured in the roadway, so please help us bring justice and closure to the victims and their families,” the police department said in a statement.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of the vehicle.

“If you are the driver of the involved vehicle, it’s never too late to do the right thing by turning yourself over to law enforcement,” police said.

To submit a tip, contact Waynesboro Police Department Major Angela Collins at 706-554-8029, Georgia State Patrol at 912-688-6999, or the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

