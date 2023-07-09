Here is how you can stay safe around ticks this summer

ATLANTA — If you have plans outside, think about doing an extra check for ticks.

Lyme Disease affects roughly 30,000 people each year according to the CDC.

But there are things you can do to keep your family healthy.

First, regular lawn mowing, placing mulch in play areas, and clearing away brush are things that can help.

Researchers from Virginia Tech found that ticks and Lyme disease are most common in areas like meadows, grass and the edges of forests.

Second, wear long sleeves and long pants if you know you’ll be in areas with ticks, and consider using tick repellents.

Finally, you should check your body for any ticks, especially at the end of the day, and take a shower when you come back inside.

If you do find a tick, remove it immediately and carefully with tweezers. Then, wash the wound with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

A research facility in Connecticut says they normally find Lyme disease in around 40% of the ticks they inspect.

Because it’s not only Lyme disease that is causing problems locally, the Fulton County Board of Health Department says to watch for these symptoms.

“Unexplained fever, rash, headache fatigue, it’s really important to talk to your doctor and get tested,” Sasha Smith of the Fulton Board of Public Health said.

Treating a tick-borne illness early can make a difference.

