GEMA presser says Tropical Storm Debby could be ‘multimillion dollar event’ for Georgia

GEORGIA — Georgians should be prepared for heavy rainfall over the next few days is the takeaway from Sunday’s GEMA presser, according to GEMA’s Chris Stallings.

During the presser, Stallings highlighted a number of things that is being done and what Tropical Storm Debby will bring to the Peach State.

Here are a couple of takeaways from the presser:

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The state is under a Level 1 activation, meaning full activation of resources at the state’s disposal

Federal, state and local officials are all aware of Tropical Storm Debby are working in unison

On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for all 159 counties to allow large trucks carrying supplies to bypass weigh stations

Stallings said Tropical Storm Debby is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall tonight

The core of the storm is expected to move into Valdosta Monday morning

Central Georgia should expect 10-15 inches of rain with heavy gusting winds at 40-50 miles per hour

Tropical Storm Debby could stall on the Georgia Coast on Wednesday, which is a cause for concern because it could lead to a “historic” rainfall event in the area

Rainfall is expected to be around 20 inches in the area of Savannah

Flooding is an extreme concern once it gets to Tuesday, according to Stallings

Flooding risks are high for South/South Central Georgia

Areas that typically flood will flood; areas not expected to flood will also flood.

Stallings called a news conference Sunday evening where he urged people in the south and southeast part of the state to evacuate because the storm could cause historic levels of flooding this week.

“This could be a multi, multimillion dollar event for the state of Georgia. If forecasts are accurate, the amount of water we are going to get is that of a 500-year to 1,000-year flood,” said Stallings.

RELATED STORIES:

He said that could cause long-lasting power outages and water and sewage system disruptions.

Evacuations mean Metro Atlanta could notice the storm’s impact before it even hits. Early this week, Stallings predicts people will begin filling up local hotels. He said state RV camp grounds are already open to families escaping in campers and with trailers.

He said more people will be traveling on the interstates that run though the area.

Search and rescue teams will likely be passing through with large boats and equipment.

Electrical companies will send power restoration crews from across the region.

Stallings is concerned some may not take the tropical storm seriously since it is not categorized as a hurricane. He said because of that, flooding could turn deadly.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Get out. Get your family out ahead of time,” said Stallings. “I understand we have a lot of connection to our homes and things of value. All of those things are replaceable. You are not.”

“Just because a system is not a hurricane, does not mean it is not impactful,” Stallings said.

IN RELATED NEWS:

Residents worried about repeat storm in Lowndes County in Valdosta As Tropical Storm Debby makes it way through Florida and into Georgia, residents are having memories of what occurred just a year ago.





©2024 Cox Media Group