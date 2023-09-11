Glynn Co. employee admits to stealing over $290,000 through county-issued credit cards, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County Public Works Department employee is accused of using county-issued credit cards for his personal gain.

On September 8, the Glynn County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Brunswick County District Attorney’s office began an investigation into William Harrold Richards, 50, after they said suspicious transactions were identified on county-issued credit cards issued to him and other county employees.

Based on an investigation by detectives, and by Richards’ own admission, he was arrested and charged with theft by conversion in excess of $290,000.

Richards has worked for Glynn County since 2010 and has held the position of Administrative Supervisor since 2018.

“Upon receiving information concerning this criminal activity, I immediately assigned this matter to Detectives, and reached out to District Attorney Keith Higgins, to ensure that we worked this investigation in partnership. The Glynn County Police Department responded as swiftly as possible, and I applaud the investigative work by both GCPD Detectives and the Investigators from the DA’s Office,” Chief Scott M. Ebner said.

The joint investigation between police and the District Attorney’s office is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Clark at 912-554-7835 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

