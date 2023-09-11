Woman critically injured in Clayton County shooting

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting in Riverdale.
According to police, a woman was shot on Woodlake Drive today.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was hospitalized and is in critical condition.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have not yet released information about the shooter.
This is a developing story. We will have more information Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘It was heartbreaking’: Fulton Sheriff talks about Trump surrender, processing former president
- 2 men stabbed after concert at Coca-Cola Roxy, suspect arrested, Cobb police say
- Woman accused of shoplifting less than $10 from Ga. Chevron charged with 4 felonies
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group