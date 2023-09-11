Woman critically injured in Clayton County shooting

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting in Riverdale.

According to police, a woman was shot on Woodlake Drive today.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Police have not yet released information about the shooter.

This is a developing story. We will have more information Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

