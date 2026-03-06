Georgia man wrangles record gar

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A Georgia man has quite a fish tale from his recent trip to Lake Blackshear in south Georgia.

Silas Turner of Hawkinsville said he thought he had spotted a bass, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said. But a massive longnose gar took the lure.

Turner was able to wrangle the 31 pounds, 14 ounce gar after 15 minutes of work. It beats the 2022 state record by 12 ounces.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it’s the first record-breaking catch of 2026.

“We hope this catch inspires you to go out and get fishing!” the Georgia DNR said.

