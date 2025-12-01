Georgia Lottery has raised more than $30 billion for education since its start

ATLANTA — The Georgia Lottery Corporation has raised more than $30 billion for education in Georgia since its inception in 1993, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

These funds have significantly contributed to the Georgia Pre-K program and the HOPE Scholarship and Grant programs, providing essential educational opportunities for millions of Georgians.

“On behalf of generations of Georgians, Marty and I are proud to congratulate the Georgia Lottery on this historic milestone and celebrate its impact on so many students,” Kemp said.

“Reaching the $30 billion mark is a testament to the continued support from our players, retailers, vendor partners and stakeholders throughout the state,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin.

Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp were joined by University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, University of Georgia President Jere Morehead and Georgia Institute of Technology President Angel Cabrera at the Georgia-Georgia Tech game for a ceremonial check presentation on Friday.

Corbin and Board Chairman John Irby presented the ceremonial check to mark the milestone.

More than 2.25 million students have received a HOPE scholarship, and more than 2.2 million four-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

With the latest quarterly transfer of $414.8 million to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education account, the total amount raised for education by the Georgia Lottery now exceeds $30.2 billion, continuing to support educational programs across the state.

