Georgia jailer accused of having sexual contact with inmate while on duty

BACON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia jailer is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he had sexual contact with an inmate while on duty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of David Jackson, 44, on Monday.

The Bacon County man is charged with improper sexual contact by an employee, bringing prohibited items into a jail and violating his oath of office. All three charges are felonies.

The investigation began on Jan. 8, after the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to look into allegations involving a jail employee at the Bacon County Jail.

According to investigators, Jackson had sexual contact with a female inmate on several occasions while working as a jailer. The GBI also says he brought contraband into the jail multiple times.

Jackson was booked into the Bacon County Jail.

The case will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

