Georgia homeowner shoots machete-wielding suspects during break-in, deputies say

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after deputies said they were shot by a homeowner during an alleged armed home invasion in southeast Georgia.

Last Saturday, Coffee County deputies responded to reports of gunshot victims near Tyler Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Stephanie Ann Nicole Castillo, 35, and Elisabet Gaspar, 27, both of Douglas, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Coffee County investigators and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined the two women allegedly tried to rob a homeowner and attacked the resident with a machete during the incident.

Authorities say the homeowner fired a shotgun in self-defense.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital for medical treatment and later arrested.

They are charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and first-degree home invasion.

Officials say more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“Let this serve as a clear message: If you break into someone’s home in Coffee County and threaten innocent people, you are taking a serious risk,” the sheriff’s office said. “We fully support the right of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families. Our office will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with good people in this community while we aggressively pursue those who choose violence.”

The case remains active and under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

