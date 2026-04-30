Georgia governor’s race: ‘Undecided’ leads crowded Republican field

ATLANTA — A new poll shows more Republican-leaning voters are undecided than support any one candidate.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot says this is still anyone’s race.

The University of Georgia – Atlanta Journal Constitution poll just looked at Republican leaning voters.

It shows a dead heat between businessman Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones despite them spending an estimated combined $100 million on campaign ads.

Despite the air waves jammed with campaign ads, the new UGA AJC poll shows 30% of Republican-leaning voters still have no idea who they’ll pick in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

The poll, conducted in late April, shows Jackson at 27%, Jones at 25% and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at 14%.

Attorney Gen. Chris Carr is polling at 3%, with other candidates polling less than that.

UGA political science professor emeritus Dr. Charles Bullock says with a margin of error plus or minus 3.1%, and with that many undecideds just two weeks out from Election Day, this is still anyone’s race.

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