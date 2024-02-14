Georgia felon sentenced to prison for mailing pistols to Chicago

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to over five years in federal prison for mailing handguns to different addresses on the East Side of Chicago.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, Khalif Lee a.k.a. “Killa”, 29, of Barnesville, Georgia, was sentenced to 65 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Feb. 7.

According to court documents, U.S. postal workers found a suspicious package with a Chicago address that was discovered to contain four handguns at an Atlanta processing and distribution center on Dec. 23, 2022.

An investigation found that Lee lived at the sender’s address.

It is illegal for private citizens to mail a handgun.

A common or contract carrier must be used to ship a handgun.

On Dec. 28, 2022, court documents said Lee tried to mail another package to a different address in Chicago that contained four pistols.

Lee contacted USPS on Jan. 5, 2023, to ask about the missing package and said it contained his mother’s personal belongings.

A forensic examination of both packages found they had Lee’s fingerprints on them.

Lee has a prior felony drug conviction in Gwinnett County. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a gun.

Lee pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegally mailing a firearm.

He is not eligible for parole.

