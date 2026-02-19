Georgia bird conservation group gains 2 grants for coastal restoration

ATLANTA — Birds Georgia has been awarded two Bill Terrell Avian Conservation Grants from the Georgia Ornithological Society to protect coastal habitats and threatened bird species. The funding will support dune restoration on Jekyll Island and the implementation of updated protection rules for offshore bird nesting sites.

The grants come as Birds Georgia celebrates its centennial year and works to protect ecosystems used by nesting plovers, least terns and migrating shorebirds.

The Georgia Ornithological Society, which provided the funding, focuses on the scientific study and preservation of habitats vital to resident and migratory birds throughout the state.

Birds Georgia will restore and manage 15 acres on Jekyll Island of southern coastal plain dune and maritime grassland habitat, ecosystems currently eroding due to sea level rise, storms and human impacts.

The project involves planting 10,000 native grass and perennial plugs, including sweetgrass, to stabilize dunes and increase climate resilience.

This specific planting is also designed to honor the heritage of the Gullah-Geechee community while benefiting species such as the Wilson’s Plover, Piping Plover and Least Tern.

Gabe Andrle, the director of conservation for Birds Georgia, described the Jekyll Island restoration as a potential template for future conservation work.

“We’re creating a resilient, living system that both protects cultural heritage and fosters biodiversity,” Andrle said. “This project offers a model for restoration that can be replicated throughout coastal Georgia.”

The Jekyll Island initiative includes a significant educational component involving more than 75 volunteers and more than 1,000 Camp Jekyll students. These participants will engage in planting events and hands-on stewardship.

To connect visitors to the site’s ecological importance, the organization will install interpretive signage and host a public educational event in Brunswick.

The second grant supports the implementation of the Bird Island Rule in collaboration with Manomet Conservation Sciences and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Originally established in 1998, the state recently rule was recently updated by the state to include Brunswick Bird Island, Cumberland Dividings and Ogeechee Bar. These offshore sites provide essential nesting and roosting habitat that the state seeks to protect from human disturbance and domestic animals.

New enforcement measures under the updated rule include seasonal closures marked by in-water buoys and signage. The project will also use cell-enabled trail cameras and trained beach steward volunteers to monitor sites and provide real-time reporting to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. Dogs are prohibited from these protected sites year-round to prevent bird disturbance.

The project further addresses bird predation, particularly involving owls at Cumberland Dividings. Trained wildlife professionals will humanely trap, band and relocate owls away from nesting colonies to improve nesting success for priority species.

Adam Betuel, executive director of Birds Georgia, noted the regional importance of these efforts.

“Coastal Georgia is home to some of the most important bird habitats in the state,” he said. “These generous grants from the GOS will help ensure a thriving future for ecosystems that support everything from nesting plovers to migrating shorebirds.”

Following monitoring efforts conducted in 2025, Birds Georgia is now beginning active implementation of the new protection measures.

“The updated Bird Island Rule gives us the tools we need to protect critical nesting sites and reduce threats from disturbance and predation,” Betuel said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group