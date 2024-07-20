GA on pace for the worst year ever for snake bites

Georgia is seeing more snake bites than it has in years, according to data from the Georgia Poison Center.

“This year is turning out to be our busiest year in recent memory,” Georgia Poison Center’s Executive Director Gaylord Lopez said.

As of July 14, there have been 298 reported snake bites in the state.

That is 6% higher than the previous record back that was set back in 2020.

Historically, the worst three months for snake bites are May, June, and July.

July averages more than 90 bites every year.

Lopez says the number of bites increases as the temperatures rise.

“Snakes bite when it’s warmer, and people go out when it’s warmer,” Lopez said.

Andy Tolley found out firsthand.

He was playing Bocce ball with his wife on July 6 when he remembers feeling a sharp pain in his toe.

He soon learned the effects of a copperhead bite.

“It just turned beet red and felt like 1,000 pins individually getting lit on fire,” Tolley said.

His foot and leg swelled almost instantaneously, and Andy spent the next 48 hours in the hospital as doctors watched to see if he would need antivenom.

“The pain was unbearable. I wanted it to stop,” Tolley said “They say if it goes past two joints, that’s when you want to get the antivenom.”

Lopez said they try to only use antivenom in life-threatening cases as treatment can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“We will watch for the telltale signs that say this is a problem, “Hey this is going to cause some problems, but not life-threatening,” Lopez said.

Tolley, thankfully did not need the antivenom and is still recovering at home.

So what if you are bitten?

Lopez has some “Do’s” and “Don’ts”

DO NOT apply Ice. Lopez says it could make the impact of the bite worse.

DO NOT take pain medication. Lopez says it can make the poison worse.

DO NOT create a tourniquet. Lopez says you want to keep blood flowing to the area.

DO NOT try to suck out the venom. Lopez says you will likely not get all of the venom.

But DO drive to the hospital for observation.

