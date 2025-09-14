GA medical employee accused of having sexual relations with inmate

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A medical employee was arrested Saturday for allegedly engaging in sexual relations with an inmate while on duty.

Jasmine Threatts, who worked for the Muscogee County Jail’s contract medical provider, was taken into custody by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into the allegations of misconduct began when the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received information about the incident.

Following further investigation, evidence revealed that Threatts did engage in sexual relations with an inmate while she was on duty, officials said.

Threatts is charged with felony improper sexual contact by employee or agent.

