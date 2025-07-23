GA masked robber leaves behind major clue: his bicycle

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are looking for an armed robbery suspect who left something behind at the scene, his bicycle.

Floyd County police said it happened Friday at Ronda’s Food Mart on Cave Spring Road.

Video released by investigators shows the suspect riding into the store, pulling out a gun, and pointing it at the clerk.

You can see the clerk hand the suspect an item before he runs out of the store, leaving his bike in the doorway.

Police believe the suspect may live near the area.

Anyone with information can call Lt. Jordan Clayton at 706-252-4219 or contact via email at Jordan.clayton@floydcountyga.org.

