Ga. deputies unveil ‘speed buggy’ to show neighbors how fast they’re driving

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving through Haralson County, you might notice something new on the side of the road aimed at you watching how fast you’re driving.

Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has revealed its newest ‘speed buggy’ aimed at slowing drivers down as they travel through county roads.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This device shows drivers their actual speed and flashes red if they are speeding, encouraging them to slow down,” the department said on Facebook.

Through a donation made by Chief Keith Pesnell and the City of Bremen Police Department, the $7,000 it would have cost for the buggy will not come at the expense of taxpayers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies say the buggy will receive a $500 makeover that will include new batteries and a fresh paint job.

As for the location of the speed buggy? HCSO officials say it will be placed in areas with speeding complaints to promote safer driving and potentially save lives by preventing accidents.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police say Milton home invasion not random, search continues for suspect Police say a home invasion that ended with schools being put on lockdown miles away earlier this week was a targeted crime.

©2024 Cox Media Group