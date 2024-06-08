GA business owner facing up to 20 years in prison for altering documents in healthcare scheme

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia business owner is facing up to 20 years in prison after admitting to ordering employees to illegally fix documents.

Brenda Hicks, 58, of Macon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice on June 5.

Hicks, owner of Middle Georgia Family Rehab admitted to these acts after a federal investigation was opened into alleged improper healthcare billing by the business.

Per court documents, Middle Georgia Family Rehab LLC, an outpatient facility owned by Hicks was served with a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) requesting various patient records on Oct. 7, 2019.

Hicks, officials said set up a meeting with her two employees, told them an audit was occurring and explained to the employees the documents the CID requested the business did not have.

She then instructed them to go into the system and pull any portions of the requested files, looking for hard copies of the records in MGFR’s storage unit if needed, officials said.

Hicks basically asked employees to create or sign records as the records that were requested were either blank, or missing, officials said.

One employee expressed concern to the other employee that what they were doing was illegal and quit. The other employee complied with Hicks’ instructions and added notes and signatures to patient records as needed.

These doctored patient records were then produced and provided to the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Dec. 2, 2019, in response to the CID.

Hicks admitted that she conspired to corruptly alter patient records with the intent to impair the integrity of those records and their availability for use in a civil action.

“Anyone who attempts to alter or destroy documents requested as part of a federal investigation will face federal penalties for breaking the law,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “For the sake of justice and truth, it is imperative that the integrity of the investigation is maintained for the benefit of all parties.”

