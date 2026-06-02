Former Georgia chief deputy accused of stealing guns, GBI says

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Georgia chief deputy accused of taking guns from the sheriff’s department.

Ron James, 55, a former chief deputy of Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with theft by taking and violation of oath of office, GBI announced June 1.

GBI said Thomas County Sheriff Tim Watkins requested the GBI on April 8 to investigate claims that James had stolen guns from the sheriff’s office.

James was booked into the Thomas County Jail on May 29.

The GBI says the investigation continues.

Anyone with tips are asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at the GBI webpage or by the hotline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Those who wish to leave tips can also use the See Something, Say Something app.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group