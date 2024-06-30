Former GA office manager of healthcare business convicted on bank fraud charges

MACON, Ga. — A former office manager of a Georgia chiropractic office was found guilty this week for committing bank faud and other crimes in an embezzlement scheme, where $200,000 in losses were accrued.

Emiliya Radford, 33, of Warner Robins was found guilty of one count each of bank fraud, wire fraud and federal program theft following approximately one hour of deliberations by a federal jury on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Radford faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud; a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for wire fraud; and a maximum possible sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine for federal program theft, in addition to any restitution imposed by the court.

“Emiliya Radford chose greed and deceit with her embezzlement scheme that victimized a small business that had operated in the Warner Robins community for many decades,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Financial crimes devastate hard-working, law-abiding citizens and will not be tolerated by this office or our law enforcement partners.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say in May 2020, Radford was hired as Office Manager at the business, and her new salary was to include marketing work. She was given authority over the Smith Spinal Care Center bank account. Part of her job included payroll, including her own salary.

Without company authorization however, Radford was writing and endorsing checks to her business, Cyber Pinecone, for extensive marketing work totaling more than $200,000.

Radford even gave herself an unauthorized pay raise.

“Radford violated the trust of the company that hired her and elevated her to a position of leadership,” said Robert Gibbs, Senior Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of FBI Atlanta’s Macon office. “Because of her self-interest and greed, she has not only thrown away her career, but will spend time in prison for her crime.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

More funding may be available for Atlanta to make water system repairs after city council vote

©2024 Cox Media Group