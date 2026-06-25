Florida man accused of trying to sneak contraband into Georgia prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man from Jacksonville, Florida, faces drug and weapons charges after what deputies said they saw near Washington State Prison.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on private property near the prison at about 5:35 a.m. June 22.

Deputies found evidence at the scene. A K-9 tracked the suspect, identified as James Lamar Stewart, who deputies said was spotted carrying contraband toward the prison grounds.

Stewart ran off when deputies closed in, and they chased him through the woods. Deputies said he was found near Burden Street and taken into custody.

K-9 Rebel found contraband bundles that had been thrown away by Stewart, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The contraband was recovered, photographed and kept as evidence. His vehicle was impounded.

Stewart is charged with two counts of possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, three counts of items prohibited by inmates, trading with inmates, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of obstruction.

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