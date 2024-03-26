Firefighters suffer 2nd degree burns after becoming trapped inside burning Ga. home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two firefighters are recovering after a house fire in southeast Georgia.

On Saturday at 7:45 p.m., a Glynn County Fire Rescue crew was returning to the station when they spotted smoke coming from a home in the 1900 block of Fifth Street in Brunswick.

The crew found the house fire and requested a full alarm to be dispatched.

Officials said two firefighters, identified as William Spooner, 34, and Nathan Desrosiers, 22, used their protective equipment and began searching the home for possible victims.

While searching, authorities said conditions worsened with high heat to the point of a possible flashover.

The firefighters called “maydays,” indicating they were in danger and separated.

When the first crew arrived, they went inside the home and rescued Spooner and Desrosiers with the protection of an attack hose line to cool the inside of the home.

The firefighters were taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus. They were treated for second-degree burns on the ears, neck, shoulders, arms and hands.

Glynn County officials said that Spooner and Desrosiers were released Saturday night and that they will begin treatment and recovery to return to full duty.

Spooner has been with the Glynn County Fire Rescue since December 2018 and Desrosiers began in September 2023.

Authorities learned the family was out of the area during the time of the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s office and Glynn County Fire Rescue’s Fire Prevention and Life Safety Division.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

