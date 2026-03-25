Ex-Georgia top cop, wife charged with draining $30K from fund meant for underprivileged children

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — State investigators have arrested a former South Georgia police chief and his wife on dozens of theft charges after an investigation found they drained a charitable Christmas fund intended for children in need.

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the arrest of Woodrow “Peewee” Wilson Burkhalter, 55, and his wife, Angela Denise Burkhalter, 53, both of Coffee County.

The Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to open an investigation on Jan. 9 after allegations surfaced that Woodrow Burkhalter had misappropriated money from the Atkinson County Christmas Fund, a charitable account designed to purchase holiday gifts for children in need.

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Investigators say that between November 1, 2019, and January 10, 2026, the couple stole more than $30,000 from the fund. During much of that period, Woodrow Burkhalter served as Chief of Police for the City of Pearson, Georgia, a role that also designated him as one of the fund’s managers. Authorities say he exploited that access to carry out the scheme.

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The former top cop was charged with 28 counts of theft by taking and 28 counts of theft by conversion. Angela Burkhalter faces one count each of party to the crime of theft by taking and party to the crime of theft by conversion.

Angela Burkhalter was taken into custody by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Woodrow Burkhalter was arrested by the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was booked into the Atkinson County Jail.

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