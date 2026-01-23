Ex-Georgia jailer charged with sexual assault

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former detention officer is facing criminal charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say Edwin Alexander Mendoza, 20, turned himself in at the Habersham County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault against a person in custody and one count of violation of oath.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says it received allegations that a jail employee may have engaged in inappropriate conduct with an inmate. At that point, the sheriff’s office requested the GBI take over the investigation.

Mendoza was hired by the HCSO on January 27, 2025. Officials confirmed he was terminated from his position on Jan. 22, the same day he turned himself in.

The GBI is continuing to investigate the case.

