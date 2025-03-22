‘Dramatic tale’ leads to arrest of man providing false statements to law enforcement

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man who falsely reported a crime and provided false statements to law enforcement.

On Thursday at 12:10 p.m., deputies responded to the Walmart on Ledo Road regarding an alleged armed robbery.

Officials say the “victim”, Tyler Chase Douglas "spun quite the dramatic tale—claiming he was approached at gunpoint, forced to hand over his hard-earned cash, and then watched as the suspect strolled away."

Not only did he drum up a false story that never happened, deputies say Douglas went back to work before dialing 911.

Officials say "good old-fashioned police work" showed that Douglas was never even at the Walmart during the alleged robbery.

He then began altering the details of his story, according to sheriff deputies, saying his story was the result of some type of scam near Sylvester Road and that he was actually robbed in Albany, Georgia.

Douglas was arrested for false report of a crime and false statements and writings.

