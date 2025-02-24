Doublewide trailer fire extinguished in NE GA, home ruled total loss

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — First responders in northeast Georgia were busy on Sunday battling multiple fires.

The latest happened Sunday afternoon, as Habersham County Emergency Services, Clarkesville Fire Department, and Habersham County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a trailer fire on Ga. 115 across from Fred Pitts Road in the Fairview community.

When they arrived, they found a doublewide trailer at 2930 Highway 115 that was on fire.

“We responded to a residential structure fire and when we got here it was probably about 75% involved, heavy smoke showing from all corners of the building,” said Habersham County Emergency Services Battalion Chief Jeff Parker. “We pulled off our lines to start extinguishing the fire and we had a little problem with water in this area so we’re having to do a water shuttle.”

No injuries were reported, however, the home was destroyed in the fire, according to fire officials.

Two dogs escaped the fire and one neighbor was taken to the hospital. The condition of the neighbor is unknown.

