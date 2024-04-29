Disturbance call at home leads to southeast Georgia cop being arrested

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a disturbance call led to a Georgia police officer being arrested.

Early Sunday morning, Kingsland police were notified about a disturbance at the home of Zachary Hampel.

Hampel is an officer with the Glynn County Police Department.

Although no other details were released, KPD arrested and charged Hampel with disorderly conduct and cruelty to children in the first degree.

All of Hampel’s company-issued equipment and property were taken. Hampel was placed on administrative leave without pay.

“Chief (Scott) Ebner is committed to maintaining the highest standards within the GCPD and wants to assure the people of Glynn County that this incident will be thoroughly investigated The investigation, which will include interviews with all parties involved and a review of any available evidence, will be completed in an expeditious manner. Chief Ebner assures the public that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” the department said.

