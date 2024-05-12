Deputies searching for man wanted for murder in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man suspected of murder in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identified Ryon McConey Lewis, 39, as the main suspect in a homicide that happened on Wednesday, May 8 at the intersection of Carp Drive and Tudor Drive in Augusta.

Deputies say Lewis is five feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Lewis is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is known by the nickname “N.O.” and has family connections to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Deputies say he is known to frequent the Fish Village and Boy Scout Road neighborhoods.

If you have information about him, you are urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 killed, 4 injured at Buckhead nightclub shooting, police searching for shooter

©2023 Cox Media Group