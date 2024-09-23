Deputies intercept suspicious package. What inside a horse saddle landed a man behind bars

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. — Items deputies said were destined for a Georgia community, led to a man being arrested.

On Sept. 12, at 4:30 p.m. Jeff Davis County officials, Appling County investigators, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security conducted a search warrant at a home in Jeff Davis.

The law enforcement agencies were following the delivery of a suspicious package. The package was delivered to the home to confirm the identity of the receiver.

While searching the home, agents found the suspicious package, which turned out to be a horse saddle. Inside the horse saddle, authorities said it contained two kilos of meth.

The drugs had a street value of $40,000 to $50,000.

A man, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. He remains behind bars.

“Make no mistake about it, the two kilos of methamphetamine were destined for the Jeff Davis County community and surrounding counties,” Jeff Davis County Sheriff Preston Bohannon said.

The investigation is ongoing.

