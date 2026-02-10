DeKalb woman dies in industrial accident

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified a 25-year-old woman who died in an industrial accident on Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Elbert County Coroner’s Office said the accident happened around 12:51 p.m. on Feb. 9 at a business on Bowman Highway in Elberton.

The coroner identified the victim as Maria Manuela Molina Chavez, 25, of Tucker. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details about how the accident occurred have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials offered condolences to Chavez’s family and loved ones.

“Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Maria Manuela Molina Chavez,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group