‘Come outside:’ Woman points gun, threatens Taco Bell employees after order wasn’t ready, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened employees at a Georgia Taco Bell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, around 9:15 a.m., Savannah police were called to the Taco Bell on New Jesup Highway regarding a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke with two employees who stated a woman, later identified as Lindsay Stansberry, banged on a window with a gun and threatened to kill one of them.

According to police, employees said Stansberry walked up to the restaurant doors and was motioned for her to go around to the drive-thru to pick up her DoorDash order.

Stansberry then got back into her vehicle and drove through the drive-thru. The employees allegedly told Stansberry that they did not see a DoorDash order in their system.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said the employees and Stansberry began to exchange words. Stansberry allegedly told the employees to “come outside.”

Savannah authorities said the video showed when the employees opened the door and exchanged words with Stansberry. The employees then went back inside and shut the door.

The video then shows Stansberry driving away from Taco Bell, stopping at the stop sign, and then walking up to the window, banging on it and “pointing it in the direction of inside the restaurant where the [employees] were.” Stansberry then gets in her car and leaves.

Stansberry was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New tour recounts history of Fox Theatre WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks checks out a new tour that recounts the history of the famous Atlanta landmark. (2013)





©2023 Cox Media Group