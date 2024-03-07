Ga. police searching for 19-year-old woman wanted in connection to shooting

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are searching for a 19-year-old woman who is wanted for her participation in a shooting.

Dougherty County Police said the shooting happened Feb. 16 on Rosewood Drive. Police did not provide details about the shooting or identify any victims.

Police are now searching for Shylicia Johnson, who is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and giving false statements.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department immediately at (229) 430-6600 or (229) 431-2132. You can also call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS if you would like to remain anonymous.

