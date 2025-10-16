Chimpanzee formerly used in research lab dies at north Georgia sanctuary at 36

MORGANTON, Ga. — A former research lab chimpanzee has died at an animal sanctuary in north Georgia at age 36.

Project Chimps, a nonprofit sanctuary for chimpanzees formerly used in research labs, announced the passing of Jamie, who came to the sanctuary in 2018, after battling chronic kidney disease.

Jamie was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2020 and had been receiving ongoing treatment.

Renal disease is the second leading cause of death for chimpanzees.

“She was quite stable until early this year when she started losing weight despite eating well,” said Veterinary Medical Director Dr. Jenny Jaffe.

Jamie was known for her love of squash and fresh pumpkin and was a mid-to-high-ranking female chimp in her group. Her caregivers recognized her distinctive lip smacking when she drank water.

Jamie spent nearly three decades in a research lab before arriving at the sanctuary on August 29, 2018, where she could enjoy outdoor activities and just be a chimp.

Project Chimps has a Remembrance Garden, where Jamie will be honored alongside other chimps who have passed away in the sanctuary.

