Carrollton High School QB named Georgia Gatorade Player of The Year

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton High School sophomore quarterback Julian ‘Ju Ju’ Lewis was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year Wednesday.

Lewis is CHS’s first selection as the Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year.

The award celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, both in the classroom and in the community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Today, Lewis was established as Georgia’s best high school footballer this year.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound sophomore quarterback passed for 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns this past season, leading the Trojans (11-2) to the Class 7A state quarterfinals.

Lewis completed 66% of his throws (186-of-280) and averaged 11.1 yards per attempt, tossing just two interceptions. The 2022 MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year, Lewis is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 by 24/7Sports.

TRENDING STORIES:

He concluded his sophomore year with 7,212 yards passing and 96 touchdowns in his prep football career. Coaches who compete against Lewis had high praise for the star athlete.

“Julian Lewis is a special player,” said John Small, head coach of East Coweta High School. “He is one of the best QBs I have seen at the high school level. He has great arm talent and also has incredible touch. He makes everyone around him better.”

Not only has Lewis been special in the classroom, but also the community, volunteering as a youth football coach, while maintaining an A average in the classroom.

Lewis has verbally committed to play football on scholarship at the University of Southern California beginning in the fall of 2026.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No more leftovers at some Atlanta area restaurants. How it’s helping owners and their customers

©2023 Cox Media Group