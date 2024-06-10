GA man found, identified after going missing, drowning in Oconee River Greenway

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The body of the swimmer reported missing Thursday evening has been found and identified Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials confirm to Channel 2 Action News.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Milledgeville police were called to the Oconee River Greenway regarding two men struggling in the water.

Officials say Thomas Hunter Knight, 26, of Thomaston entered the river from the boat ramp and was attempting to make his way to a brick pillar in the center of the river when he began to struggle and went under.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Knight’s brother attempted to save him, but he was unsuccessful and was able to safely get himself out of the water, officials said.

The Milledgeville Police Department, Baldwin Dive Team and Fire and Rescue attempted to locate Knight and continued search efforts into Friday morning.

With the use of side-scan SONAR Game Wardens found Knight a short distance from where he was last seen and his body was recovered just before 2 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Athens-Clarke County officials, the Oconee Rivers Greenway System provides 3.1 miles of natural surface hiking-only trails and eight miles of concrete.

The Oconee River Greenway has since reopened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2-year-old boy drowns while vacationing with family in Orlando A Riverdale mother is grieving the loss of her 2-year-old toddler – Logan – who was taking his first trip out of Georgia – to Orlando, Florida.

©2024 Cox Media Group