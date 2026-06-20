Atlanta man accused of groping employee, stealing laptop at assisted living facility

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 39-year-old Atlanta man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies say he assaulted an employee at an assisted living facility.

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Monroe County deputies were called to River Place Assisted Living around 2:30 a.m. Friday, after a man entered the building, pushed a female employee into a corner and touched her inappropriately, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman broke free, alerted her coworkers and called 911. As the man left, he stole a laptop and charger, deputies said.

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A brief search led deputies to the suspect, identified as Derrick Hablin, 39, of Atlanta. Investigators also connected Hablin to a string of thefts in the River Forest Subdivision, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hablin is charged with burglary, kidnapping, sexual battery, false imprisonment and identity fraud. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division at 478-994-7010.

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