Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts to play in Berlin

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are heading overseas again this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that it will play the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin as part of the NFL’s International Series.

The Falcons and Colts will meet on Nov. 9 at Olympic Stadium. It will count as an Indianapolis home game.

“We are definitely excited and proud to take part in the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Berlin, and look forward to seeing Atlanta Falcons fans from Germany, and across the globe, in November,” Atlanta Falcons president Greg Beadles said in a release.

“Long before taking part in the NFL’s Global Markets Program, we saw and felt the passion for the Falcons from our dedicated German fans, including a number who have made trips to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and to our games across the U.S. and our previous international games. We look forward to experiencing the German culture and the fandom that has made Germany an important part of the NFL’s growth and future.”

The Falcons have previously played a preseason game in Tokyo and a regular-season game in London.

The full 2025 Atlanta Falcons schedule will be released on Wednesday night.

