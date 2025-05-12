First-round picks Walker and Pearce headline Falcons’ rookie minicamp and revamped pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons’ commitment to boosting their pass rush was on display at their rookie minicamp on Friday, with edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., each drafted in the first round, on the practice field.

Free agent Leonard Floyd also was added to boost a pass rush that has been a persistent weak spot.

Atlanta finished next-to-last in sacks in 2024. It marked the third time in the past four years the Falcons ranked in the bottom two in the league in that category.

“I get beat up all year about not getting sacks, and that’s got to change,” coach Raheem Morris said Friday. “And the only way you can change that is to change that. And that was a part of the process. Very intentional, going out and trying to fix the edge room.”

After selecting Walker from Georgia at No. 15 overall, the Falcons traded back into the first round to take Tennessee’s Pearce at No. 26. The Falcons sent the Rams their 2026 first-round pick as well as second-round and seventh-round selections in this year’s draft. The Falcons also obtained a third-round selection from the Rams and then made another deal, moving up in the third round, to select Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts.

On Friday, the Falcons announced Walker, Watts, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Jack Nelson signed their rookie contracts. Bowman and Nelson were drafted in the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively.

The Falcons were criticized for giving up too much to get Pearce after signing Floyd and drafting Walker, but Morris said Friday: “It’s very intentional to go out and fix our rush to find ... pressure players.”

Morris said it was important for Atlanta “to be able to add three guys that were not here last year that you expect to have significant roles in your pass rush and your pressure players.”

The Falcons finished 8-9 last season, their seventh consecutive losing record. Their last playoff appearance came in 2017.

The Falcons had 41 players at the minicamp, with five draft picks joining undrafted free agents and players in camp on a tryout basis.

