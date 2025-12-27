Argument between two groups leaves 1 dead, another injured on Christmas Day

QUITMAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Quitman Police Department in investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Christmas Day, leaving one man dead and a woman injured.

Police were called to the 120 block of North Culpepper Street on Thursday after reports of gunfire.

Investigators say an argument between two groups of people escalated into a shooting, involving multiple individuals.

Raymond McCullar, 35, of Valdosta, was shot during the incident and later died at the hospital.

A woman was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Her identity was not released.

McCullar’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released information about potential suspects.

Authorities say the case remains active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.

