911 call leads to major meth bust in north Georgia

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia man has been sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine.

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The District Attorney’s Office for Polk and Haralson counties announced that Mitchell Ryan McChargue was sentenced by a judge to 30 years, with the first 25 years to be served in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

In addition to the prison sentence, McChargue was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

According to prosecutors, the investigation began late on Dec. 23, 2024, when citizens called 911 to report two people who were unresponsive inside a vehicle parked at a local restaurant.

When law enforcement officers responded and investigated the situation, they ultimately discovered and seized nearly 650 grams of methamphetamine. Prosecutors said that amount was more than 23 times the minimum quantity required under Georgia law to support a trafficking charge.

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Authorities said the seizure removed a significant amount of dangerous drugs from the community.

McChargue’s co-defendant, Gina Nicole Gonzalez, 36, of Cedartown, was previously sentenced in January 2026 after pleading guilty to trafficking a smaller amount of methamphetamine. She received a 30-year sentence, with the first 10 years to be served in prison.

District Attorney Jaeson Smith praised both law enforcement and the citizens whose 911 call helped launch the investigation.

“This case demonstrates how a single 911 call can have a tremendous impact on public safety,” Smith said. “Because concerned citizens took the time to report what they believed was an emergency, law enforcement officers were able to uncover a major trafficking operation and remove over half a kilo of methamphetamine from our streets.”

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