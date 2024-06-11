60-year-old suspect accused of being involved in multi-state fraud ring arrested in GA

ATHENS, Ga. — A Nevada man connected to a multi-state fraud ring was arrested in Athens.

On Friday, around 4:26 p.m., Athens-Clarke County police were called to a business on Lexington Road regarding a suspect involved in a multi-state fraud ring.

Officers tried to contact the suspect after he attempted to make a huge purchase using a fraudulent account number.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Phillips, 60, Nevada, after he gave police several fake names.

Phillips is suspected of stealing several million dollars worth of merchandise nationwide. During the investigation, ACCPD seized $1,800 in stolen merchandise and an unknown amount of fentanyl from Phillips.

He was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Phillips also has warrants from other agencies related to the fraud ring. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. O’Neill at 762-400-7375 or via email.

