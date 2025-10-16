5, including 3 Georgia officers, hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure

FITZGERALD, Ga. — The Fitzgerald Police Department issued a public safety alert after five individuals, including three police officers, were hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure.

The warning comes as the department suspects that drugs containing a high dosage of fentanyl have been distributed in the area.

The FPD has responded to multiple calls involving possible overdoses, prompting the urgent alert.

The officers were reportedly exposed to fentanyl through mere presence and inhalation, highlighting the extreme danger of the substance even in trace amounts, officials said.

“Warning: If you smoke crack, meth, or any other illegal drug and have purchased recently, you need to dispose of or destroy these drugs immediately,” the department said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the source or distribution of these drugs to contact 911 or the Fitzgerald Police Department at 229-426-5000.

The officers’ and two other individuals’ identities and current condition were not released.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is much more potent than other opioids like morphine or heroin. As little as 2 mg of fentanyl—the amount of a few grains of salt—can be fatal.

