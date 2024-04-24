4 people arrested for murder of South Georgia man earlier this month

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. — Four people have been arrested for the murder of a man in southern Georgia earlier this month.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the death of Raheem Poole, 25, by the Homerville Police Department after they got a 911 call on Sunday, April 14 about a shooting near Happyville Lane and Old Fargo Road.

Through their investigation, Phillip White, 33, of Homerville, was arrested and charged for assaulting Poole before the shooting.

Shea Foster, 19, of Homerville, turned himself in to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 22.

He was wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, April 23, the GBI arrested Roma Cooper, 34, and Lenard Perkins, 35, both of Homerville, Georgia.

Both of them were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and making false statements.

Perkins was also charged with tampering with evidence.

The arrests were made with the assistance of the Homerville Police Department and the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office.

